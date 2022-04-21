(Bloomberg) --

Japan and New Zealand agreed at a meeting of their leaders in Tokyo to strengthen defense cooperation, including by starting formal negotiations toward an intelligence-sharing pact.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and visiting New Zealand premier Jacinda Ardern met late Thursday as part of Ardern’s first foreign trip since the pandemic began. In a joint statement issued after their talks, they said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a serious threat to the international order that had ramifications for the Indo-Pacific region.

Many in Japan fear President Vladimir Putin’s actions could embolden China to attack Taiwan or take control of disputed East China Sea islands.

The leaders agreed to work more closely with other Pacific island nations on climate change, maritime security and disaster relief. Representatives of both nations were among those who expressed concern about China’s proposed security framework with the Solomon Islands at a meeting in Honolulu this week, according to a White House statement.

Japan has expanded defense ties with countries other than the U.S., its only treaty ally, in recent years, and has intelligence-sharing agreements with the U.K., Germany, Australia and South Korea.

