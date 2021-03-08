(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government nominated Nomura Asset Management Chief Executive Officer Junko Nakagawa to join the Bank of Japan’s nine-member board, according to a document released by parliament.

If confirmed, Nakagawa would replace the only woman on the board now, former banker Takako Masai, whose term ends June 29.

Nakagawa’s nomination comes as the BOJ heads into a policy review next week. With inflation now running in negative territory, the bank is expected to unveil policy tweaks designed to help it keep its stimulus in place for years to come.

Before taking the top job at Nomura’s asset management unit, Nakagawa served in the early 2010s as the holding company’s first female chief financial officer.

Now 55, Nakagawa was one of a group of executives handpicked by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration to meet with Donald Trump when he visited Tokyo as U.S. president. She also serves as an adviser to the Tokyo Olympic Committee.

Nakagawa is the second nominee to the BOJ board so far this year, a crucial one for the bank and for the Japanese economy as it struggles to shake off the pandemic.

Asahi Noguchi, an acadamic economist known for his reflationist views, joins next month, replacing Makoto Sakurai.

