(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s regulator cleared one hurdle for the nation’s top utility to restart the world’s largest nuclear power plant.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority decided to remove the de-facto ban on operations at Tokyo Electric Power Co.’s Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata prefecture, public broadcaster NHK reported.

It’s a positive step for Tepco, which was banned from restarting the plant in 2021 after a slew of serious security breaches were found at the facility. Japan’s nuclear watchdog said earlier this month that safety issues surrounding the power plant have now been corrected.

Still, the utility will have to clear other hurdles to resume operations, such as getting a nod of approval from the local government.

Japan has been shifting toward the use of atomic power in an effort to bolster energy supply, cut dependence on imported fossil fuel and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Yet power producers like Tepco need to pass a stringent protocol set by the regulator to restart reactors that have been offline since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Kashiwazaki Kariwa, which has seven reactors totaling 8.2 gigawatts in capacity, is located about 250 kilometers (155 miles) north of Tokyo. The nation’s regulator said in 2017 that reactor units 6 and 7 met post-Fukushima safety protocols, which paved the path forward for restarts.

