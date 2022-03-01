(Bloomberg) -- Japan eased some of the developed world’s most stringent virus border measures Tuesday, but set the cap on arrivals so low it would take months to clear the enormous backlog of people waiting for entry.

Just 5,000 people a day will be allowed in for the time being. While government officials have said restrictions would be loosened in stages, it is unclear when the pace will pick up. About 370,000 visa-holders including students, businesspeople and other workers were waiting for entry as of Oct. 1, according to the Immigration Agency.

Japan’s decision to shut its borders to new foreign entrants in response to the omicron outbreak in November was welcomed by an overwhelming majority of the public, and many remain nervous about opening up.

A survey carried out by the Nikkei newspaper between Feb. 25-27 found 40% of respondents said the numbers shouldn’t be increased. Just over 30% said the level was appropriate and only 20% said the cap should be raised.

