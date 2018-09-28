(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan paved the way to buy less of super-long bonds in October, pressing ahead with tapering purchases as it looks to ease its grip on the world’s second-largest debt market.

The central bank cut its purchase range for securities due in more than 25 years to between 10 billion yen ($88.2 million) and 100 billion yen for each operation in October. That compares with a band of 50 billion yen to 150 billion yen for this month. It kept the estimated buying ranges for the remaining categories unchanged.

A July move to widen the acceptable range for benchmark yields has potentially enabled the BOJ to be even more aggressive in scaling back its massive purchases that have crimped trading in the JGB market. Analysts were expecting a cut in purchases for super-long maturities after the central bank trimmed buying of notes maturing in more than 25 years last Friday.

This is the first time the BOJ has made back-to-back tweaks to its monthly plan since April-May last year. Under the September plan, the BOJ had reduced the number of days on which it would buy securities in the 1-to-10 year tenors by one, while increasing the amount that it could purchase at each operation.

