(Bloomberg) -- Japan plans to slap export restrictions on some tech items sent to South Korea, a sign of escalating tension between the pair of Asian nations over recent compensation claims for Korean workers dating from the colonial period.

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said Monday the restrictions apply from July 4 and are being imposed due to worsening relations with South Korea, where courts have demanded compensation payments for Koreans conscripted to work at Japanese factories and mines during its 1910-1945 colonial occupation of the peninsula.

The items include materials used in flexible phone displays, such as fluorinated polyimide, a synthetic resin that’s used as a substrate in flexible organic light emitting diode screens. Also targeted is hydrogen fluoride, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing to etch chip circuits on silicon wafers.

Japan has said the claims were settled under a 1965 treaty and has sought arbitration, under terms of the treaty. Japan is also considering removing South Korea form a so-called white list of countries to which it exports -- another move that would erect trade barriers between the two.

