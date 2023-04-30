(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s approval rating surged by 8.5 percentage points to 46.6% from last month in a Kyodo News poll.

Different polls by local media have shown a steady increase in public support since Kishida was targeted by an explosive device during an election campaign earlier this month.

Disapproval rating was at 35.5% in the Kyodo News survey, which was conducted by telephone on Saturday and Sunday. Among those polled, nearly 70% called for regulation on the development of artificial intelligence bot, while 63.7% said they were worried about a fresh resurgence in Covid-19 infections as the government is set to downgrade the categorization of the virus on May 8.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.