You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
5h ago
Japan PM Kishida’s Support Rate Jumps to 46.6% in Kyodo Poll
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s approval rating surged by 8.5 percentage points to 46.6% from last month in a Kyodo News poll.
Different polls by local media have shown a steady increase in public support since Kishida was targeted by an explosive device during an election campaign earlier this month.
Disapproval rating was at 35.5% in the Kyodo News survey, which was conducted by telephone on Saturday and Sunday. Among those polled, nearly 70% called for regulation on the development of artificial intelligence bot, while 63.7% said they were worried about a fresh resurgence in Covid-19 infections as the government is set to downgrade the categorization of the virus on May 8.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:40
How becoming common-law or getting hitched changes tax-filing season
-
14:18
Ryan Reynolds on the similarities between acting and business
-
8:59
Dual income, no kids: Why some young Canadians are choosing this lifestyle
-
6:46
Will homes ever be affordable again in the Greater Toronto Area?
-
6:06
ChatGPT can decode fedspeak, predict stock moves from headlines
-
Should you fight an eviction?