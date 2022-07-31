(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s approval rating sank to the lowest since he took office last October in a Kyodo News poll as the nation sees a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

The public opinion survey, which was taken this weekend, showed that his cabinet’s support rate dropped by 12.2 percentage points from a poll conducted on July 11 and 12 to 51%.

As the nation’s coronavirus cases spike, those expressing support for the government’s Covid-19 response fell by 7.7 points to 53.3%, according to the poll. More than 60% of responds showed discontent with how the administration is tackling the recent rise in prices, the survey also showed.

Japan is now recording the highest weekly coronavirus cases in the world, according to data compiled by the World Health Organization, with 1.33 million cases logged in the past seven day, followed by the US with 903,803 cases.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Sunday reported 31,541 new coronavirus infections. The capital’s daily record was on Thursday with 40,406 cases logged.

