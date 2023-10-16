(Bloomberg) -- Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is at its lowest since he took office, according to a series of polls a week ahead of two special elections that are likely to sway his decision on when to call the next general election.

Four media surveys carried out over the past few days showed support at its weakest since he came to office in October 2021, with two of them coming in lower than 30%, a level often seen as the danger zone for Japanese premiers.

While Kishida need not hold a general election until 2025, speculation had simmered that he would call the vote before the end of the year. Any loss of seats could endanger his position in a ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership election that will be held in less than a year.

Japan’s Households Cut Back Spending as Kishida Mulls Measures

“He needs to look good in the by-elections to feel comfortable in holding a general election,” said Steven Reed, an emeritus professor of political science at Chuo University. “It will be seen as a measure of how well Kishida will do.”

An Asahi newspaper poll found support for Kishida’s cabinet slumped to 29%, compared with 37% last month, while a Mainichi poll showed support unchanged at a record-low of 25%. Surveys by the Yomiuri newspaper and Kyodo News put support at 34% and 32.3%, respectively.

The polls show respondents are feeling the pain of inflation, which has hovered above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target for 17 months as the central bank retains its ultra-easy monetary policy. They have low expectations for an economic package Kishida is set to unveil by the end of the month.

The government is considering extending gasoline subsidies until at least the end of March as part of the package, the Sankei newspaper reported last week. While ruling party and opposition politicians have called for tax cuts to help those on lower incomes, a senior LDP official expressed a cautious view on the idea, NHK reported on Sunday.

Kishida’s decision to seek the dissolution of the fringe religious group formerly known as the Unification Church, whose activities were cited as motivation by the man accused of assassinating former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was broadly supported by poll respondents. Nonetheless, 68% of respondents to the Asahi poll said they didn’t believe the LDP would be able to sever its links with the group.

Japan Asks Court to Dissolve Church Cited in Abe Shooting

The LDP faces two special elections on Sunday, one for the lower house in the southwestern prefecture of Nagasaki and the other for the upper house on the island of Shikoku. Both were previously held by the long-ruling LDP.

The Yomiuri newspaper said polling conducted from Oct. 13-15 indicated that the ruling LDP was slightly ahead in Nagasaki, while a candidate supported by opposition parties was in the lead in the Shikoku race.

