Aug 21, 2021
Japan PM Suga Has Health Check as Aides Deny Problem, Jiji Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was examined at a Tokyo hospital Saturday, as aides denied he had a problem with his health, Jiji News said.
The premier, who has been beset by criticism over his handling of the pandemic, spent about 30 minutes at the hospital for a follow-up check following his annual medical in April, Jiji said.
Markets Eye Japan Elections as Firms Turn Sour on Premier Suga
Suga, who is known for his long working hours, has taken almost no time off this summer, as he tackles the worst virus outbreak Japan has faced so far.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
