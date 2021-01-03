51m ago
Japan PM Suga Says Considering Declaring Emergency for Tokyo
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says he’s considering issuing another state of emergency declaration for the Tokyo area in light of the “extremely severe” coronavirus infection situation.
- Cites infections in Tokyo and surrounding Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures as areas of particular concern and urges people to avoid unnecessary outings
- Says he wants eateries in those areas to close no later than 8pm, which governors of those places have been considering
- Strong message needs to be sent in areas where infections are most severe so people take outbreak seriously
- Suga says Japan is working to start vaccinations in late Feb.
- NOTE: Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi reported earlier the Japanese government is preparing to declare emergency in Tokyo and 3 surrounding prefectures from Jan. 9
- Related Story: Japan Shares Drop as Country Mulls State of Emergency on Virus
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.