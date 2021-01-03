Japan PM Suga Says Considering Declaring Emergency for Tokyo

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says he’s considering issuing another state of emergency declaration for the Tokyo area in light of the “extremely severe” coronavirus infection situation.

Cites infections in Tokyo and surrounding Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures as areas of particular concern and urges people to avoid unnecessary outings

Says he wants eateries in those areas to close no later than 8pm, which governors of those places have been considering

Strong message needs to be sent in areas where infections are most severe so people take outbreak seriously

Suga says Japan is working to start vaccinations in late Feb.

NOTE: Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi reported earlier the Japanese government is preparing to declare emergency in Tokyo and 3 surrounding prefectures from Jan. 9

