(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says he’s considering issuing another state of emergency declaration for the Tokyo area in light of the “extremely severe” coronavirus infection situation.

  • Cites infections in Tokyo and surrounding Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures as areas of particular concern and urges people to avoid unnecessary outings
  • Says he wants eateries in those areas to close no later than 8pm, which governors of those places have been considering
  • Strong message needs to be sent in areas where infections are most severe so people take outbreak seriously
  • Suga says Japan is working to start vaccinations in late Feb.
  • NOTE: Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi reported earlier the Japanese government is preparing to declare emergency in Tokyo and 3 surrounding prefectures from Jan. 9
  • Related Story: Japan Shares Drop as Country Mulls State of Emergency on Virus

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.