May 4, 2023
Japan Policeman Found in Suspected Suicide at PM Residence: NHK
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A male riot police officer was found bleeding in a bathroom at the Japanese prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo around 4:40 a.m. local time Friday, broadcaster NHK reported, citing the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.
The man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. Police are investigating the death as a suicide, NHK said. A pistol was found near the man, and another officer reported hearing a gunshot, local media earlier reported.
A spokesperson for the police agency declined to comment.
--With assistance from Grace Huang.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
