(Bloomberg) -- A male riot police officer was found bleeding in a bathroom at the Japanese prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo around 4:40 a.m. local time Friday, broadcaster NHK reported, citing the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. Police are investigating the death as a suicide, NHK said. A pistol was found near the man, and another officer reported hearing a gunshot, local media earlier reported.

A spokesperson for the police agency declined to comment.

--With assistance from Grace Huang.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.