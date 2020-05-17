(Bloomberg) -- Japan Post Bank Co. fell by a record in Tokyo on Monday morning after reporting earnings that included large paper losses on structured credit products, and forecasting a drop in profit this year.

The shares dropped as much as 15%, the biggest intraday decline since it was listed in 2015 as part of a privatization process. They traded 14% lower at 9:40 a.m. local time.

Japan Post Bank on Friday reported unrealized losses on overseas collateralized loan obligations of 121.9 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in the three months ended March 31, amid turmoil in financial markets due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will keep adding to its CLO holdings, Senior Managing Executive Officer Hiroichi Shishimi said.

Read more on Japan Post Bank’s CLO plans after paper loss

The postal bank expects profit of 200 billion yen in the year ending March 2021, down from last fiscal year’s 273.4 billion yen, it said Friday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.