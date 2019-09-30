(Bloomberg) -- Japan Post Holdings Co.’s top executive vowed to restore public trust after thousands of customers were missold insurance policies.

Chief Executive Officer Masatsugu Nagato made the remarks after bowing in apology at a news briefing in Tokyo on Monday. In an interim report, Japan Post said it found about 6,300 cases of insurance sales at post offices that possibly violated the law or company rules.

The scandal came to light in June with revelations that customers were potentially getting worse terms after switching to new policies recommended by Japan Post salesmen. Some were made to pay premiums for both old and new products concurrently.

Japan Post has suspended active policy sales while it investigates the matter. U.S. insurer Aflac Inc., a close ally of the postal giant whose biggest market is Japan, has seen its sales slump as a result.

The affair has shocked the Japanese public, especially in rural areas, where the nation’s 24,000 post offices are part of the social infrastructure providing financial as well as mail services. It has also clouded the outlook for the government’s latest divestment of Japan Post, a former state monopoly that went public in 2015.

Japan’s government owns 57% of the holding company, and the finance ministry in May picked underwriters for a third share sale that’s expected to be conducted later this year. Past offerings were heavily marketed to individual investors.

Shares of Japan Post Holdings have dropped 21% this year and are down about 29% since they were listed. The company owns almost two thirds of Japan Post Insurance Co., which has slid 36% in 2019.

