(Bloomberg) -- Japan Post Holdings Co. is planning a yen green bond sale that would be its first corporate note deal since the mammoth postal firm was formed in 2007 as part of a privatization move.

The Tokyo-based company hired banks for a sale of about 30 billion yen ($220 million) of notes whose proceeds will be used for environmentally-friendly buildings, the firm said in a statement. The deal may come as early as next month.

Green bond sales by Japanese issuers are booming, almost doubling so far this year at a time global issuance has declined amid market volatility, Bloomberg-compiled data show. Japan Post’s privatization was pushed through by former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, who argued that the move would help reduce wasteful spending, and the firm went public in 2015.

The bond plan comes as the firm seeks to boost its capital efficiency, Taiga Shibata, senior manager of the firm’s accounting and finance department, said by phone. It will consider raising funds through vehicles including ESG bonds and loans in the future though there are no specific deals planned after the green bond sale, Shibata said.

