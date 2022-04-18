(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s spot power price rose in the last week, ratcheting up pressure on utilities that are struggling to take on new clients amid mounting costs.

The average price for next-day delivery was at 15.47 yen per kilowatt hour on Monday, up 26% from previous week, according to data compiled by the Japan Electric Power Exchange. That’s more than double the 5-year average.

Sky-high fuel prices, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, are boosting the cost to generate electricity in Japan. The rally in wholesale electricity rates and the scarcity of supply means that major utilities can’t take on new corporate customers, or else risk selling the power at a loss.

Smaller Japanese power retailers are also being forced to exit the market due to high wholesale electricity rates. Usually those customers would go to Japan’s regional power utilities, the nation’s top providers. However, eight of the ten regional utilities have either suspended taking on clients for high-voltage plans, or have not been able to sign new contracts, according to local media.

“Retailers that decided to enter the liberalized power market need a degree of commitment,” Trade Minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Friday. “We’re at a point where retailers that entered simply because they thought they could make money need to reconsider their position.”

Weather forecast show cloudy weather in widespread parts of Japan this week, according to the country’s meteorological agency. That will likely curb output from solar facilities, boosting demand from the wholesale market.

Temperatures are expected to be higher in the latter half of the week, with southern prefectures possibly seeing it rise to 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Baseload Tokyo power futures for April delivery on EEX settled at 21.70 yen/kWh on Thursday, down 9.6% from a week prior May contract fell 4.6% w/w to 22.00 yen/kWh

Futures trading on EEX was closed on Friday for holiday

