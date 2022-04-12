(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he’d create a path for funds from the Government Pension Investment Fund -- the world’s largest of its sort -- to flow to startups and venture capital.

In a Tuesday evening meeting on his administration’s New Capitalism policies, he added he would also seek to attract individual long-term investors to venture capital. Kishida plans to review the country’s IPO process to ensure that startups have access to sufficient funds, he said, and create campuses for such new businesses.

He didn’t provide details on a funding path involving Japan’s GPIF.

Kishida took office in October promising to pursue a new form of capitalism to reduce disparities in society. Among other economic priorities, he’s also vowed to bolster Japan’s startups, which attract just a small fraction of the funding raised globally.

Market-Roiling Kishida Sticks to Japan’s ‘New Capitalism’

The premier said he would strengthen non-financial disclosure by companies, adding he aimed to have guidelines on this drawn up by the summer.

His panel on New Capitalism is set to finalize its policies in June, just ahead of an upper house election set for July, which could determine whether Kishida’s dispatched through the “revolving door” that’s seen many past prime ministers replaced after a year or so.

Aging Japan’s GPIF has around 199 trillion yen ($1.6 trillion) in assets, which are currently divided evenly between domestic and foreign equities and bonds.

