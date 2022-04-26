(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a visiting South Korean delegation that it was necessary to repair ties between the two neighbors and U.S. allies amid threats to the international order.

Kishida reiterated his call for greater strategic cooperation Tuesday while receiving envoys from President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, according to a statement from Japan’s Foreign Ministry. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the delegation invited to Kishida to attend Yoon’s May 10 inauguration, a goodwill gesture that South Korean media had reported in recent days.

Relations between Seoul and Tokyo have deteriorated to their worst state in decades under outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in and former Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe. Moon, a progressive who prioritized improved relations with North Korea, questioned deals cut by his predecessors to settle long-simmering disputes over Japan’s 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

Yoon, a conservative who promised before his election last month to make South Korea a bigger player in the U.S.-led alliance network, has sought to ease tensions. Convincing Kishida to attend his inauguration, something Japanese premiers had done until the 2013 election of conservative former President Park Geun-hye, would help demonstrate that effort to improve ties.

Better communications between the two U.S. allies would be a welcome development for President Joe Biden’s administration, weeks before he is expected to visit both countries. The dispute had threatened trade, investment and military ties between the Asian neighbors as the U.S. seeks cooperation to counter security threats posed by China and North Korea.

Kishida underscored the need to resolve bilateral disputes, starting with the problem of laborers brought to Japan during its colonial rule of the peninsula. Tokyo contends that all such claims were settled under the 1965 treaty normalizing relations, while South Korea argues Japan hasn’t done enough.

Yoon’s delegation presented Kishida with a personal letter from the incoming South Korea leader, the Yonhap News Agency said. They also told Kishida that they valued ties and wanted to improve relations, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

