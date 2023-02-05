(Bloomberg) -- The Japanese government is drawing up plans to impose export restrictions on advanced semiconductor-making machines, Kyodo News reported.

The move reflects a US-led deal with Japan and the Netherlands to limit the development of China’s advanced semiconductor industry, Kyodo said Saturday.

The government aims to introduce the new measures this spring to change laws regarding the export of certain products and technologies, Kyodo reported, citing government sources.

Japan is trying to reduce the risk of retaliation from Beijing by not specifying China directly in the restrictions, according to Kyodo.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.