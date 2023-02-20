(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan would provide $5.5 billion in fresh aid for Ukraine and host President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at an online G-7 summit to mark the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor a year ago.

The online summit will be held Feb. 24, Kishida told a symposium late Monday. Japan is the host of this year’s gathering of the leaders of the Group of Seven advanced democracies and the government has said maintaining unity on support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia would be priorities at the summit to be held in Hiroshima.

Surveys show Kishida has the backing of much of the public on the issue. A poll by the Nikkei newspaper carried out Feb. 7-10 found 66% of respondents said the government should continue supporting Ukraine, even if if causes an adverse effect on their own lives.

Many in Japan have expressed fears that failing to respond to Russia’s attack could embolden China to make a similar move against Taiwan, whose stability Tokyo sees as key to its own security.

Kishida announced his plans as US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv and met Zelenskiy, declaring “unwavering support” in a dramatic show of solidarity.

