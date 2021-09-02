(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intends to resign from his post after about a year on the job, Kyodo News reported Friday citing government sources.

Suga doesn’t plan to run in an election for leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party later in September, Kyodo and public broadcaster NHK reported. The LDP leader is virtually assured of becoming prime minister due to the party’s dominance in parliament.

Futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average extended gains following the report, while the yen fluctuated.

Suga told the ruling party on Friday he intends to focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Kyodo said, adding he would not carry out a reshuffle of party leadership that had been expected next week.

Suga’s approval ratings had plummeted in recent weeks as virus cases surged across Japan.

