(Bloomberg) -- Japan will focus on strengthening its digital infrastructure and natural disaster preparedness, while putting a key budget-balancing target on the back burner, according to annual strategic plans.

The government’s “Digital New Deal” aims to upgrade the nation’s outdated public administrative system, which has contributed to delays in delivering coronavirus relief measures such as cash handouts.

The plans, approved by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his ministers Friday, also say the government will secure necessary budget funds to make the nation more resilient to natural disasters.

Recent heavy flooding in southern Japan has claimed scores of lives and shut down factories in Kyushu.

Missing from the plans this year was the target of achieving a primary budget surplus by fiscal 2025, a sign that the government’s priority for now is to support the economy with spending rather than to improve its fiscal health.

