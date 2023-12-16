(Bloomberg) -- Japan is helping Malaysia to bolster maritime security and protect sea lanes that are crucial for transporting fuel and goods to East Asia.

The 400 million yen ($2.8 million) grant under Japan’s Official Security Assistance program aims to provide equipment such as rescue boats for Malaysia to use for monitoring and surveillance, according to a release from Japan’s ministry of foreign affairs.

The OSA program was established this year as a new cooperation framework for the benefit of armed forces and other related organizations of recipient countries with the aim of deepening security cooperation, the ministry said.

