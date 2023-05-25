You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
May 25, 2023
Japan Raises Growth View in May as Spending, Production Rise
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government raised its monthly economic assessment in May for the first time in 10 months as consumption, production and exports improved.
The Cabinet Office said in its latest report Thursday that the economy is recovering at a moderate pace, saying the trend is expected to continue with the jobs and income situation improving. It also upgraded its assessment of consumer spending, production and exports.
The office also cited a slowdown in overseas economies as a downside risk for the Japanese economy. The global economy is already showing the impact from monetary policy tightening aimed at countering inflation around the world.
Japan PMIs Signal Stronger Recovery, Aided by Return of Tourists
Earlier this month, data showed the Japanese economy expanded at a faster pace than expected in the first three months of the year. The improving economic conditions will keep speculation alive that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may call an early election.
