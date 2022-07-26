(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government raised its monthly economic assessment in July for the first time in three months as consumption picked up despite a surge in Covid infection cases.

The Cabinet Office said the economy is picking up moderately, boosting its view of consumer spending, imports and labor conditions.

The government continues to refrain from reinstalling business restrictions even as the number of coronavirus infections hits new daily records, showing a change in strategy to keep economic activity as normal as possible. The country has also reopened its doors to overseas tourists though the number of actual visitors remains limited.

Analysts forecast the economy will have rebounded in the quarter through June following a contraction in the previous quarter. Consumption holds the key to the strength of the recovery as slowdown concerns mount in Japan’s key trading partners.

The government is planning to add more price relief measures to help households cope with rising costs of living, following a first round of measures including gasoline subsidies.

