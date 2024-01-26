(Bloomberg) -- The Japanese transport ministry recalled 481,824 vehicles across six domestic brands due to problems with a faulty fuel pump manufactured by supplier Denso Corp.

Issues with Denso’s fuel pumps are leading to resin build up that in some cases may cause an engine to stall or a hybrid motor to lose power, the ministry said in a statement Friday.

The order included more than 30 models of cars and some motorcycles manufactured by Subaru Corp., Mazda Motor Corp., Suzuki Motor Corp., Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Honda Motor Co. and Yamaha Motor Co.

Denso, a key supplier for Toyota Motor Corp. as well as other major automakers in Japan and abroad, has recently suffered a series of massive recalls.

Denso said that including the latest one, the company has so far recalled some 4.3 million vehicles in Japan. In December, it said it had been working with six Japanese carmakers since March 2020 on the the recall of 3.8 million fuel pumps.

Suzuki for its part will also issue a recall of 18,000 units outside Japan, a spokesperson said. Subaru, Mazda, Honda, Mitsubishi and Yamaha aren’t planning to recall vehicles in other countries.

Friday’s recall included the Subaru XV, Mazda Demio, Suzuki XBee, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and Honda Gold Wing, among others.

