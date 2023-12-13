(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s regional lenders believe the central bank of Asia’s second-largest economy has a shot at ending its unprecedented monetary easing policy.

“I think there are now opportunities for monetary policy normalization, though it’s exclusively the Bank of Japan’s prerogative to determine the exact timing,” Hisashi Goto, chairman of the Regional Banks Association of Japan, said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Economists expect the Bank of Japan to scrap negative interest rates by the end of April, though Bloomberg has reported the central bank is likely to keep its monetary stimulus settings unchanged at a policy meeting next week.

A separate group of smaller lenders called on the BOJ to end the seven-year-old negative-rate policy when executives met with central bank officials last month, Bloomberg reported earlier. Those banks are not members of Goto’s association.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has repeatedly signaled that any shift depends on whether wage growth is sustainable enough to achieve its inflation goal. The policy has squeezed banks’ lending profitability over the years.

Goto, who is also president of Fukuoka Financial Group Inc., said borrowers are likely to withstand any rate hikes because they would only come at a time when the economy is sound.

“Interest payments by customers, like small and medium-sized businesses, will increase,” he said. “But I think the burden will be eased somewhat, since I expect it to come on the back of solid economic conditions.”

Goto said that while it’s true Japanese banks haven’t experienced rising rates for a long time, they have learned the lessons after their foreign bond holdings were hit by sharp US rate hikes during the Federal Reserve’s latest tightening cycle.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.