(Bloomberg) -- Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said he would introduce tens of trillions in yen to help a Covid-battered economy in his campaign to become the new leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party in a vote later this month.

Kishida, one of the frontrunners in the race, said Wednesday he would retain a bold monetary stance as a leader and rethink the taxation of investment income.

The winner of the Sept. 29 election is virtually guaranteed to become the next prime minister and replace outgoing premier Yoshihide Suga, thanks to the ruling coalition’s dominance in parliament. A general election must be held by the end of November.

Kishida is likely to be battling vaccine czar Taro Kono and former Internal Affairs minister Sanae Takaichi for the top job. While Kono is the most popular option in public opinion polls, the vote is often swayed by internal horse trading among party factions.

