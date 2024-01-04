(Bloomberg) -- Japan rushed to find 242 people listed as missing from a New Year’s Day earthquake that ripped through a northwest peninsula, as authorities say time is running out to find survivors trapped under rubble.

At least 84 people were killed by the 7.6 magnitude quake that flattened buildings on the Noto peninsula, which is still being shaken by a series of aftershocks hampering rescue efforts. Rain is forecast for Friday, increasing the risks of landslides.

A woman in her 80s was rescued Thursday after being trapped under the wreckage of a collapsed house for about three days, according to broadcaster NHK. A 72-hour window mentioned by authorities as the time frame for finding people alive has closed, adding to the urgency of searches by thousands of soldiers, emergency personnel and sniffer dog teams.

Food, fuel and water have been rushed to the area, where some 33,530 people are being counted as evacuees, according to data Friday from Ishikawa prefecture.

Video from the region showed neighborhoods reduced to rubble, cracks in asphalt that made roads largely unusable and the charred remnants of about 200 structures in the hard-hit city of Wajima, where some 48 people were killed.

The loss from the earthquake is now estimated to be around ¥800 billion ($5.5 billion), according to Takahide Kiuchi, an executive economist at the Nomura Research Institute. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the Cabinet would meet Tuesday to discuss using reserve funds to help the quake-hit area.

