(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe accused South Korea of undermining trust between the neighbors, pledging to work with the U.S. to maintain security cooperation after Seoul’s withdrawal from an intelligence-sharing pact.

Abe told reporters in Tokyo before departing Friday for Group of Seven meetings in France that the decision would make it harder for the two sides to work together. “There’s no change to our basic stance that we first want South Korea to repair our relationship of trust and keep its promises,” Abe said.

The remarks were Abe’s first since since South Korea announced Thursday that it would stop cooperating with a three-year-old military information exchange framework if Japan didn’t reconsider recent export restrictions. The move was the latest in a tit-for-tat feud that began as a clash over historical grievances before escalating into trade and security cooperation.

“We’ve been acting from the standpoint that there mustn’t be an impact on the cooperative relations between Japan, the U.S. and South Korea when it comes to the northeast Asian security environment,” Abe said. “We want to continue to coordinate with the U.S. to secure peace and stability in the region.”

Earlier Friday, Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya urged South Korea to reconsider its withdrawal from the pact, vowing to keep the decision from damaging regional security cooperation. Japan would work to maintain coordination between the two U.S. allies on issues such as North Korea’s ballistic missile launches, Iwaya said.

“The South Korean government’s decision to end this agreement is an action that completely misunderstands the current regional security environment, is disappointing and highly regrettable,” Iwaya told reporters in Tokyo.

Seoul said it was forced to pull out of the arrangement after Japan removed it from a list of trusted markets for sensitive exports.

Economy Minister Hiroshige Seko said Friday that the intelligence pact decision won’t change his ministry’s plans for the list. “All we’re doing is an administrative procedure, and it’s already been decided on by the cabinet. So we’ll calmly implement it,” Seko told reporters.

Earlier, broadcaster NHK reported that a Japanese lawmakers’ group devoted to cooperation with South Korea was considering postponing a meeting next month with its South Korean counterparts. The report cited Takeo Kawamura, the leader the Japanese group and a member of Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party.

