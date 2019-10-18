(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has instructed the National Security Council to consider dispatching the military to the Strait of Hormuz, broadcaster FNN said on its website, in a move that could upset voters suspicious of overseas deployments.

Japan, which depends on the Middle East for 80% of its crude oil imports, has come under pressure from the U.S. to join naval patrols in the area, with U.S. President Donald Trump accusing Abe’s government of being a freeloader on national security. FNN didn’t say where it got its information for its Friday report and a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Defense declined to comment.

The U.S. and U.K. have stepped up their military presence in the region amid calls to ensure the waterway crucial to global oil supplies remains open. Japan’s so-called Self-Defense Forces would not join patrols with other countries, but instead conduct their own operations, according to the FNN report.

Japan’s pacifist constitution and long-standing ties with Iran have hindered participation in any security coalition in the increasingly unstable region.

The Trump administration withdrew more than a year ago from the landmark 2015 nuclear accord that was meant to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb. The U.S. has since reimposed sanctions and said it seeks to reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero, forcing it to scale back its support for militant groups around the Middle East.

Since then, the security of oil production and shipping in the region has been undermined by a series of incidents, including attacks on tankers and on Saudi Arabia’s crude oil plants, which the U.S. blamed on Iran.

While Japan wasn’t party to the nuclear agreement, Abe has sought to defuse animosity between the U.S. and Iran, including in June paying the first visit to Iran by a sitting Japanese prime minister in 40 years, with scant success.

