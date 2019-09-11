(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attracted nationwide attention for promoting the country’s most popular young politician into his new cabinet, while packing the body with loyal allies as he heads into what could be the last two years of his leadership.

Abe, set to become the country’s longest-serving premier in November, kept his core team of Finance Minister Taro Aso and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga unchanged in the lineup announced Wednesday. Nevertheless, 13 members of the 20-person new cabinet will be first-time ministers, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Shinjiro Koizumi, who polls have shown to be voters’ top choice to succeed Abe, will be environment minister, becoming the third-youngest cabinet member since World War II at age 38, according to public broadcaster NHK. The son of one of the country’s best-known premiers of recent years, Koizumi bolstered his already high profile last month when he announced his marriage to a well-known television presenter.

Other picks include Abe loyalists with a conservative tinge, as the premier struggles to make progress toward his long-held goal of revising the seven decade-old pacifist constitution. Abe’s term as party leader expires in two years, but LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai said Wednesday he would support Abe if he decided to run for an unprecedented fourth straight term.

To contact the reporters on this story: Isabel Reynolds in Tokyo at ireynolds1@bloomberg.net;Emi Nobuhiro in Tokyo at enobuhiro@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Scott at bscott66@bloomberg.net, Jon Herskovitz, Henry Hoenig

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.