Japan’s Abe Says a 10% Sales Tax Is Enough, at Least for 10 Years

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he doesn’t see a need to raise the nation’s sales tax beyond a proposed 10% over the next 10 years.

The premier’s comments come ahead of an upper house election later this month with a proposed sales tax bump to 10% from 8% in October a focal point of the poll. A higher sales tax rate is seen as vital to improve the nation’s ballooning debt. Abe said he wanted to raise the tax this time while consumption was solid.

Policy makers have unveiled a raft of measures aimed at alleviating the impact of the tax hike after previous increases caused the economy to contract.

Japan’s tax revenue in the fiscal year ended March 31 rose to a record 60.4 trillion yen, according to the finance ministry. The bulk of the increase came from individual income tax.

