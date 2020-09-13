(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Finance Minister Taro Aso said parliament’s lower house could be dissolved shortly and elections may “very well be soon,” to avoid the next administration from being criticized for not being voted in, Kyodo News reported.

Chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga is widely expected to be elected prime minister this week to replace Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down because of an illness.

Aso, a former premier, said the timing on when to call elections is “very important,” Kyodo reported. He was referring to the period in September 2008 when he was elected prime minister and wanted to dissolve parliament but couldn’t due to the global financial crisis, it said.

A general election must be called by October of next year.

