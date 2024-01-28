(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan will exit its ultra-loose monetary policy once the Federal Reserve begins lowering interest rates, resulting in yen gains and higher sovereign bond yields this year, according to hedge fund manager Stephen Jen.

The yen will likely strengthen to 130 per dollar this year while 10-year Japan government bond yields could rise to 1.5%-2%, wrote Jen, the chief executive officer of Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd. in a note. The Japanese currency was trading around 148.10 and the 10-year yield was at 0.71% on Monday in Tokyo.

Governor Kazuo Ueda’s focus will be to reset monetary policy “to positions that allow the BOJ to maneuver while avoiding pricking the JGB bubble,” according to Jen, who is known for his work on the “dollar smile” theory on the US currency.

Traders have been steadily increasing hawkish bets for the BOJ after Ueda said last week that the certainty of achieving the bank’s price projections is gradually increasing, which is a necessary precondition to tweak monetary policy. Rate increases would be another sign that the world’s third-largest economy is coming out of an extended period of sluggish demand.

Jen said that considering the fragile state of many Japanese banks and that people have become accustomed to super-low interest rates, the BOJ will likely relax the yield-curve-control program when inflation slows in Japan, rather than tighten monetary policy in response to high inflation.

The BOJ will more likely move to a zero interest rate policy from current negative rates and relax YCC when the Fed starts cutting rates because that “would provide the greatest level of tranquility for the JGB market,” he wrote.

