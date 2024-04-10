(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s yield curve for government bonds shifted upward after data showing a jump in US inflation set off a rout in Treasuries, and a slump in the yen added pressure on the Bank of Japan to tighten policy.

The yield on Japan’s 10-year government bond climbed 5 basis points to a five-month high of 0.845% as of 12:52 p.m. in Tokyo, while two-year yields added as much as 2.5 basis points to 0.255%, a level unseen since 2009. Twenty-year yields climbed 6.5 basis points to 1.63% after an auction of the debt registered a cut-off price that was lower than traders expected.

Bonds in Japan took their cue from a rout in US Treasuries overnight as hotter-than-expected inflation data led investors to scale back bets on how much the Federal Reserve will cut rates this year. Meanwhile, the yen’s slide to a 34-year low versus the dollar added pressure on the BOJ to raise rates again this year after abandoning the world’s last sub-zero rate policy in March.

“Japan’s yields climbed following US Treasury yields on the back of faster-than-expected inflation data,” said Shoki Omori, chief desk strategist at Mizuho Securities Co. in Tokyo. “Japanese bonds are also being sold on speculation the BOJ will cut the debt purchase amount in its scheduled operation.”

Central bank watchers see the next rate hike coming by October, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. Governor Kazuo Ueda kept his options open for a further paring back of monetary easing, saying on Tuesday that the bank has to “consider reducing the degree of monetary easing if the underlying price trend rises along with our outlook.”

The BOJ will likely consider raising its inflation forecast at a policy meeting later this month after surprisingly strong results from annual wage negotiations, according to people familiar with the matter.

“It will be hard to attract investor demand even when the 10-year yield is above 0.8%, as the next BOJ rate hike to 0.25% is fully priced in and some players are beginning to eye the potential of another hike to 0.5%,” said Naoya Hasegawa, chief bond strategist at Okasan Securities Co.

