(Bloomberg) -- Women held an average 7.7% of executive positions at major Japanese companies as of October, suggesting the government’s target of 10% by this year will be missed, the Yomiuri newspaper reported in its own survey.

The figure has risen from 4.9% in a 2016 survey and 6.1% in 2018, the paper said Sunday. The percentage of women in management positions was 9.9% in this year’s survey -- rising from 7% in 2016 and 8.5% in 2018 -- but far short of a government target of 30% by 2020.

Yomiuri approached 120 large businesses, including automakers, electronics manufacturers and trading houses, and 111 companies responded. Of these, 10 had no female executives, the paper said.

