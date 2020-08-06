(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s benchmark bond yield is likely to hold above 0%, even if the Treasuries equivalent continues to decline, according to market participants.

The perception that the Bank of Japan is unlikely to cut rates further, limited foreign demand and the potential for more debt sales is expected to keep the 10-year yield from a sustained slide below 0%. The amount of bonds with negative yields globally has jumped over 40% this year to $15.8 trillion.

“While markets are pricing in a possible future negative-rate policy in the U.S., there is no such move in yen bonds,” wrote Chotaro Morita, chief rates strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., in a note Thursday. Even if the probability of negative U.S. rates is low, speculation about it will keep pressure on Treasury yields relative to JGBs, he said.

The 10-year Treasury yield closed at a record low Tuesday, with some traders continuing to bet on the chance the Federal Reserve could introduce a negative-rate policy. While Japanese yields fell in sympathy, the 10-year bounced off zero after touching it briefly for the first time since mid-June and traded at 0.015% Thursday.

For its part, the BOJ is unlikely to cut rates further unless there is a huge change in the economy such as a rapid strengthening of the yen which puts downward pressure on prices, according to Morita. Together with the central bank’s interest-free lending programs, that makes investors unwilling to buy bonds with negative yields, he said.

Meanwhile, limited foreign demand and the fear of more debt issuance to support fiscal measures are other reasons keeping 10-year Japanese yields above zero, said Katsutoshi Inadome, a strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

“Their failure to drop below zero yesterday despite U.S. 10-year yields falling to their lowest since March underscores the difficulty of 10-year JGB yields declining,” he said Thursday.

Still, if 10-year Treasury yields -- currently around 0.54% -- were to approach 0.4%, the Japanese benchmark yield would turn negative, said Masahiko Loo, a fixed-income portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein Japan. Just not too far below zero, he added.

“It’s not so certain if there is demand for negative-yielding 10-year JGBs,” he said. “The downside limit is seen at around minus 0.05%.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.