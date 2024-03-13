(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy is making progress on exiting deflation judging from recent price data, the government’s chief economist said, amid growing speculation over the Bank of Japan’s first interest rate hike in more than a decade.

“Various data show that the Japanese economy is gradually improving after 25 years,” said Tomoko Hayashi, chief economist at the Cabinet Office, in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday. “This is a very important moment for us.”

Those comments largely align with the BOJ’s latest view that the economy is on track toward stable inflation accompanied by wage growth — a condition it has set for raising interest rates. Markets are paying close attention to whether the government will soon officially declare an exit from deflation, a call that would provide additional support for a BOJ policy shift.

Just over half of polled economists expect the central bank to raise interest rates for the first time since 2007 at its April meeting, though a rising proportion, some 38%, see the BOJ moving next week following strong economic indicators and upbeat comments from BOJ officials.

Hayashi also cited expectations for strong pay hikes from ongoing labor negotiations. Last week, Rengo, Japan’s largest labor union, demanded from employers an average pay hike of 5.85% — the biggest since 1993 and up from a 4.49% request a year earlier. Many unions are due to announce pay deals this week, with Rengo’s initial tally due Friday afternoon.

The economist said the government needs to see more data before officially announcing an end to deflation. Japan’s key price gauge has remained above the BOJ’s 2% inflation goal for 22 months, but there are concerns about weakness in private consumption and production — factors that led to Hayashi’s team downgrading its economic assessment in a recent monthly report.

“We have yet to confirm that Japan is completely free from the risk of returning to deflation,” said Hayashi, “We are still scrutinizing various data closely.”

