Dec 17, 2020
Japan’s Consumer Prices Fall at Fastest Pace in a Decade
(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s key consumer prices slid at the fastest pace in 10 years in November, according to data released as the central bank wraps up a policy meeting and the nation battles a resurgence of the coronavirus.
Prices excluding fresh food fell 0.9% from a year earlier after dropping 0.7% in October, the ministry of internal affairs reported Friday. Economists had forecast a 0.9% decline.
Key Insights
- The Bank of Japan is expected to consider extending its special funding program to support virus-hit businesses at its two-day policy meeting that ends later today.
- The BOJ’s key priority has shifted from its 2% inflation target to providing emergency measures to businesses during the pandemic, making action on prices unlikely for the time being.
- The weak inflation data adds to concern that Japan’s economic recovery is losing momentum as record virus cases cool sentiment, with the halting of a popular domestic travel initiative during the New Year holiday likely to limit spending.
- Last week, the government announced its third economic stimulus package as it tries to strike a balance between containing the virus and supporting the economy.
What Bloomberg Economics Says...
“Looking ahead, we expect the core inflation to hover around -1.0% in December. Further out, price declines should narrow gradually as business activity recovers from the impact of the third wave of the Covid-19 infections.”
--Yuki Masujima, economist
- Overall prices dropped 0.9% from a year earlier, compared with analysts’ forecast for a 0.8% decline.
- Inflation excluding fresh food and energy fell 0.3%, matching the median estimate.
