(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s key consumer prices slid at the fastest pace in 10 years in November, according to data released as the central bank wraps up a policy meeting and the nation battles a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Prices excluding fresh food fell 0.9% from a year earlier after dropping 0.7% in October, the ministry of internal affairs reported Friday. Economists had forecast a 0.9% decline.

The Bank of Japan is expected to consider extending its special funding program to support virus-hit businesses at its two-day policy meeting that ends later today.

The BOJ’s key priority has shifted from its 2% inflation target to providing emergency measures to businesses during the pandemic, making action on prices unlikely for the time being.

The weak inflation data adds to concern that Japan’s economic recovery is losing momentum as record virus cases cool sentiment, with the halting of a popular domestic travel initiative during the New Year holiday likely to limit spending.

Last week, the government announced its third economic stimulus package as it tries to strike a balance between containing the virus and supporting the economy.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Looking ahead, we expect the core inflation to hover around -1.0% in December. Further out, price declines should narrow gradually as business activity recovers from the impact of the third wave of the Covid-19 infections.”

--Yuki Masujima, economist

Overall prices dropped 0.9% from a year earlier, compared with analysts’ forecast for a 0.8% decline.

Inflation excluding fresh food and energy fell 0.3%, matching the median estimate.

