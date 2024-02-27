Top Stories
Fired without cause in Ontario? Here's what you need to know
SPONSORED: Companies are, perhaps surprisingly, allowed to fire employees without cause, for just about any reason. The important thing to note is that if you’re fired without cause, the company is required to pay severance.
4:03
Canada's 'student trafficking' industry is backfiring on Trudeau
5:08
Do you want AI with that? Fast food chains go digital with dynamic pricing, bots
6:49
Canada tax changes to be aware of in 2024
6:09
Group RRSP use rising as retirement savings burden 'largely on employees': experts
45 cents short, $96 in fees: Court approves TD insufficient fund fees settlement
5:01
Immigration surge fuels male population boom in Canada
Feb 28
Are you getting paid for an extra day of work today?5:51
Are you getting paid for an extra day of work today?
This leap year, some financial experts say they're seeing an unexpected trend: employees asking if they get paid for working on Feb. 29.
2h ago
Canadian Natural Resources reports Q4 profit up, raises quarterly dividend
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $2.63 billion, up from $1.52 billion a year earlier.
48m ago
Tax deadlines to be aware of
Nicole Ewing, Director, Tax and Estate Planning, TD Wealth, looks at some of the more important tax deadlines to be aware of.
4h ago
Laurentian Bank reports $37.3M Q1 profit, down from $51.9M a year earlier
Laurentian Bank of Canada reported a first-quarter profit of $37.3 million, down from $51.9 million a year earlier.
5h ago
Online booking fees 'completely avoidable,' Cineplex argues in junk fee case
The Competition Tribunal is hearing a second day of arguments today in a case that could decide whether Cineplex can keep charging customers an extra fee for buying movie tickets online.
23h ago
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson expects the beleaguered Trans Mountain Pipeline to begin shipping oil “very soon,” as the federal government is having active discussions concerning its sale.
22h ago
'Healthy earnings': Portfolio manager reacts to RBC, National Bank Q1 results
First-quarter earnings season for Canada’s largest banks continued on Wednesday, with the Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank each beating analyst expectations, as an expert says the results bode well for the financial sector.
20h ago
'Business is good': Flair CEO denies regulations stifle low-cost airlines
The CEO of Flair Airlines is denying that Canada’s airline regulations hurt low-cost carriers after its biggest competitor cited legal hurdles for its sudden closure.
Feb 27
BoC could be more aggressive than expected with rate cuts: strategist6:30
BoC could be more aggressive than expected with rate cuts: strategist
One investment strategist says the Bank of Canada may be more aggressive with interest rate cuts than what many market participants are expecting.
2h ago
The Daily Chase: Why worker pay isn't necessarily jumping higher this Leap Day
Here are five things you need to know this morning.
37m ago
Liberals table bill paving way for future pharmacare program a day before deadline
Health Minister Mark Holland tabled a long-awaited bill Thursday meant to pave the way for national pharmacare and preserve a deal that secures NDP support for the government in the House of Commons.
18h ago
WeightWatchers shares drop 25% on Oprah Winfrey’s departure
WW International Inc. shares plunged after Oprah Winfrey said she’s preparing to leave its board, the latest blow to the obesity-focused company that’s struggling to stay relevant in the Ozempic era.
Feb 27
'Once-in-a-generation buy': Newmont CEO touts stock as miner attempts to raise US$2B6:00
'Once-in-a-generation buy': Newmont CEO touts stock as miner attempts to raise US$2B
The head of Newmont Corp., the world’s largest gold producer, says that his company’s current stock price is the lowest it will be for a generation as the miner attempts to consolidate its collection of top-tier assets.
18h ago
CBC reaches tentative deal with union, says the Canadian Media Guild
The Canadian Media Guild says it has reached a tentative agreement with CBC/Radio Canada.
18h ago
Markets today: Wall Street gets relief after U.S. inflation report
Wall Street traders fearing another hot inflation report got a degree of relief after the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge was on spot with estimates.
-
16h ago
Oil price news: Oil ekes out monthly gain on speculation OPEC+ will extend cuts
Oil headed for a second monthly gain on speculation OPEC+ will extend supply cuts and the market will gradually tighten.