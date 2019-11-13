(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy slowed sharply in the third quarter as the global trade slump hit exports. Consumer spending before last month’s sales tax hike and stronger business investment helped prop up growth.

Gross domestic product grew at an annualized 0.2% in the three months through September from the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office said Thursday. Economists had forecast a 0.9% expansion. In the April-June period, the economy expanded a revised 1.8%

Growth has slowed two quarters running. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called last week for a stimulus package to help recovery efforts from recent natural disasters and to support the economy against downside risks. The size and timing of the measures have yet to be announced, but government spending is likely to be a key prop for the economy over the coming quarters.

Consumer spending was a driver of third-quarter growth, but the gain was far smaller than the bump that came before the last sales tax hike in 2014. That suggests Japan’s economy will suffer less damage from the tax hike than five years ago, when a boom in consumption before the tax was followed by a bust that caused a 7.3% economic contraction in the following quarter.

Business investment also added to the expansion in the July-September period.

“Looking ahead, the economy is set to pull back in 4Q, as the higher sales tax takes a toll on spending. We expect a sharp slowdown next year, due to heavy drags from consumer spending and exports. Public demand is likely to emerge as the main engine -- keeping growth just above water.”

-- Yuki Masujima, senior economist

GDP grew 0.1% from the previous three months on a non-annualized basis, compared with a 0.2% estimate by economists.

Private consumption expanded 0.4% from the previous quarter. The median estimate was for a 0.6% gain.

Business investment rose 0.9%, matching economists’ median estimate.

Net exports of goods and services subtracted 0.2 percentage point from GDP.

