(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy grew more than expected in the second quarter thanks to consumer spending and business investment.

Gross domestic product grew an annualized 1.8% in the second quarter from the previous three months, the Cabinet Office said Friday. That compared with economists’ median estimate for 0.5% growth, and is down from a revised 2.8% in the first quarter.

Consumer spending rose helped drive growth, getting a big lift from a 10-day public holiday and support from shoppers making purchases ahead of a planned sales-tax hike in October. It’s not likely to continue at that pace, especially after the tax hike.

Japan’s economy has kept growing this year despite seven straight months of falling exports. Economists forecast slower growth of 0.7% this year, but if the U.S.-China trade war continues, or worsens, all bets are off.

A stronger yen poses risks to the profits of Japanese exporters, which may weigh on jobs and capital investment at home. Capital spending has held up so far despite the export slump, thanks partly to the need for labor-saving technology.

“Looking ahead, fiscal stimulus and last-minute purchases ahead of a sales-tax hike in October are likely to support growth in 3Q. That said, growth will hinge on how external demand holds up and U.S. protectionism plays out. The escalating U.S.-China trade war is a clear negative for supply-chain demand.”-- Yuki Masujima, senior economist Click here to read the report

Private consumption rose 0.6% from the previous quarter. The median estimate was for a 0.7% gain.

Exports subtracted 0.3 percentage point from GDP.

Business investment rose 1.5% from the previous quarter, versus economists’ median estimate of a 0.8% increase.

