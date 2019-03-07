Japan’s Economy Rebounded More Than First Thought in 4th Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy expanded more strongly than first estimated last quarter as robust capital spending withstood growing fears over China’s slowdown and softening global demand. More recent gauges of factory output and exports dim the outlook for this year.

Gross domestic product grew at an annualized pace of 1.9 percent in the three months through December, revised Cabinet Office data showed Friday. That compared with an initial reading of 1.4 percent and a 1.7 percent estimate by economists.

Key Insights

Japan’s economy needed all the momentum it could get heading into 2019 given that early data for the current quarter suggests growth will be hit hard by the slowdown in China, the U.S.-China trade war and a softening tech cycle.

The recent pattern of expansion and contraction in the economy is not the stable growth path Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would like to see in the run-up to a demand-sapping sales-tax hike later this year.

Economists had expected an upward revision in GDP growth given stronger-than-expected capital expenditure figures for the quarter released last week. But those figures also showed very little quarterly growth in business spending outside the manufacturing sector.

Household spending showed unexpected strength in January but eight monthly drops in the last year indicate spending is far from lighting a fire under inflation.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say

"Looking ahead, January’s weak retail sales, housing starts, and industrial production -- particularly auto output -- suggest the economy was on wobbly footing early in 1Q. Corporate plans for machine orders in 1Q and capital goods shipments for January point to weaker capex."

--Yuki Masujima, economistClick here the view the piece.

Get More

Business investment rose 2.7 percent from the previous quarter. Economists forecast was for 2.7 percent.

Private consumption climbed 0.4 percent from the previous quarter. The median estimate was for 0.6 percent.

Separate data showed household spending increased 2.0 percent in January from a year earlier, versus expectations for a drop of 0.5 percent.

The current account balance for the month showed a surplus 600 billion yen compared with a 161 billion yen surplus estimated by economists.

