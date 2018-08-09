(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy rallied in the second quarter after contracting to start the year. Growth was underpinned by business investment. Private consumption also picked up.

The solid rebound from a first-quarter contraction will help the Bank of Japan, which last month tweaked its monetary stimulus program to make it more sustainable. Strong corporate profits are driving business investment and wage gains. Further growth that exceeds the economy’s potential rate would help push inflation closer to the central bank’s 2 percent target, while reassuring policy makers who are nervous about a sales-tax increase slated for October 2019. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to decide whether or not to go ahead with the increase this autumn.

The second quarter is the first of Japan’s fiscal year, so business spending is an important indicator of whether companies are implementing their investment plans, said Atsushi Takeda, an economist at Itochu Corp., before the data were released.

The data also offer a gauge of whether recovering consumption can take over as the main driver of economic growth, Takeda said.

Goods shipments were stable over the second quarter, but weakness in services exports means net exports were likely to weigh on growth in the second quarter, SMBC Nikko’s Koya Miyamae, Rina Adachi and Yoshimasa Maruyama wrote in a note before the release.

