(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy shrank more than expected last quarter, underscoring the need for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to put together a stimulus package to help shore up a recovery from the pandemic.

Gross domestic product contracted an annualized 3% in the three months through September from the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office reported Monday. Economists forecast a 0.7% decline.

The economy has now fallen in size in five of the past eight quarters. Consumption dropped as a summer wave of Covid-19 cases hit the country, triggering a resumption and extension of emergency restrictions. Supply-chain constraints hit production as Japanese manufacturers ran short of chips and components.

The contraction gives Kishida additional justification for stimulus measures to get the economy back on a recovery path.

In addition to providing a short-term boost to the economy, the premier has indicated he also wants to secure growth over the medium to long term and a fairer distribution of income.

The stimulus measures will exceed 40 trillion yen ($350 billion) in fiscal measures, according to a report by the Nikkei newspaper on Friday. Kishida has already said that 100,000 yen handouts will go to those 18 years and younger.

The measures are also expected to include a pay increase for caregivers, enhanced tax breaks for firms that raise wages and a resumption of subsidies for domestic travel.

Private consumption fell at an annualized pace of 4.5% from the previous quarter

Capital spending dropped 14.4%

Government spending rose 4.7%

Exports fell 8.3%, but a bigger fall in imports meant trade added fractionally to growth overall

Japan has been recovering at a slower pace than its global counterparts, partly because it suffered a relatively smaller blow to its economy at the height of the pandemic.

Still, after the initial rebound, subsequent growth has proved patchy, with pent-up demand yet to emerge as it has in other economies. The International Monetary Fund forecasts Japan will continue to post the slowest expansion among Group of Seven nations in 2022.

“Looking ahead to 4Q, we expect GDP to rebound...A fresh stimulus package planned by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, combined with vaccination progress, should buoy business and consumer sentiment.”

Kishida is expected to announce details of the package at the end of this week as he tries to restart the recovery and cement his hold on power ahead of more elections next year.

Last week, his new capitalism panel published a series of suggested improvements for the country that included everything from boosting green and digital investment to rethinking how startups are listed.

