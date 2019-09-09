(Bloomberg) -- The outlook among Japan’s restaurant managers, taxi drivers and shopkeepers fell to a five-year low in August, reflecting concerns over the impact of a looming sales tax increase on the economy.

While the Cabinet Office’s Economy Watchers Survey showed a slightly improved view of current economic conditions as the weather improved from a wet July and spending appeared to increase in August ahead of the tax hike, respondents took a much gloomier view of future conditions.

The index dropped to 39.7 in August, the lowest level since March 2014, the month before a previous tax increase put the brakes on the economy and pushed it into reverse. Close to 3,000 people working in positions viewed as sensitive to economic trends were polled in the monthly survey.

Some respondents also cited a drop in Korean tourist numbers as another factor making them less optimistic about the future. Relations between Tokyo and Seoul are in the worst state in decades as differences in opinion over the settlement of colonial-era issues have developed into a trade and security spat.

Trade Dispute Dents Number of South Koreans Visiting Japan

The survey results come out on the same day as revised figures for Japan’s economic growth came in weaker than initially estimated in the second quarter. The data showed the economy still expanding with the help of growing domestic consumption. But the reading was revised down as manufacturers worrying about the global outlook and the U.S.-China trade war cut back on investment, lowering the strength of corporate capital spending.

To contact the reporter on this story: Toru Fujioka in Tokyo at tfujioka1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Malcolm Scott at mscott23@bloomberg.net, Paul Jackson, Henry Hoenig

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.