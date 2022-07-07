2h ago
Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Collapses in Nara, Shots Heard, NHK Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has collapsed in Nara, western Japan, and shots were heard in the vicinity, broadcaster NHK reports.
- NHK reports said he was bleeding while campaigning around 11:30 am JST
- Person of interest may be in custody
Politics
