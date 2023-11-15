(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s exports rose at a slower pace in October as the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery remained fragile.

The value of exports gained 1.6% from a year earlier, led by cars, ships and construction machinery shipments, the finance ministry reported Thursday. That compared with a 4.3% increase in September. Economists had forecast a 1% increase. Imports decreased 12.5%.

The trade balance swung to a deficit of ¥662.5 billion ($4.4 billion).

The slowing exports suggest another source of uncertainty for Japan at a time when sticky inflation and limited wage growth keep a lid on domestic demand. In the third quarter, business investment dipped while consumer spending failed to recover, resulting in a deeper than expected contraction for the Japanese economy.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“A temporary shutdown at a Toyota factory and waning benefits from restored semiconductor supplies may have dragged on auto exports. Rising crude oil prices likely padded the import bill.”

— Taro Kimura, economist

Exports to China fell 4%, while those to the US increased 8.4% and those to Europe rose 8.9%.

Global commerce is expected to grow at a slower-than-expected pace this year, according to the World Trade Organization. Geopolitical tensions, amplified by wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, are clouding the outlook.

Japan has also protested Chinese and Russian import bans on its seafood in the wake of the release of treated wastewater off the coast of Fukushima.

