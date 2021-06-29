(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s factory output slid in May, dropping for the first time in three months, as the economic damage from renewed virus restrictions at home outweighed the momentum from rebounding exports.

Industrial production fell 5.9% from April, the trade ministry reported Wednesday. Economists had expected a 2.1% drop.

Key Insights

Japanese production reversed gains amid a renewed state of emergency that lasted the entire month and dented domestic demand.

With consumers held back by continued restrictions to contain the virus, the economy needs solid factory output and exports this quarter in order to eke out growth after shrinking in the first three months of the year.

Japan’s accelerating vaccination drive is likely to fuel a recovery in consumer spending next quarter that should also help lift manufacturing.

Thursday’s Tankan survey by the central bank is forecast to show sentiment among big product makers jumping as companies start to see past the pandemic. Drops in the yen have also boosted exporter profitability.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Looking ahead, we expect production to rise in June. The lifting of the state of emergency on June 20 probably relieved downward pressure.”

--Yuki Masujima, economist

To read the full report, click here.

Get More

Production advanced 22% from a year ago, when panic over the pandemic was at its worst. Analysts had forecast a 27% gain.

(Adds detail on production.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.